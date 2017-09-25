CRAZY: Black Mum Goes Totally Naked With Her Son To Celebrate His 4th Birthday

Singer, Reedy decided to go totally nude in a photoshoot with her son to celebrate his 4th birthday.

She shared the photo with caption narrating the story of his birth, ‘On September 21st I started having contractions about 6pm at the time I didn’t know I just thought I was hurting because it was close to my due date I tossed and turned all night took over 15 showers because the water running on my stomach made the pain go away but it was a mind thing after not getting any sleep I hopped up at 7am and ordered my aunt & uncle to bring me to the hospital that was the longest ride from Avondale to Kenner and by time we made it I was 10 centimeters ready to go in I delivered my son at 10:43am with no epidural his head BEEN huge he had to be vacuumed out Riley Tyrus Pierre 6pounds 8 ounces and 19 inches long HAPPY 4TH BIRTHDAY to my everything’.

While some found the photo creative, others thought it totally offensive. See all the reactions below.





