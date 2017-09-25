HH Will Revamp Tourism

Hakainde Hichilema says the United Party for National Development(UPND) will make tourism a big money venture once it forms government.

Hichilema said UPND will ensure that tourism becomes a backbone of the Zambian economy.

Below is Hichilema’s Facebook posting.

This afternoon (yesterday) we took sometime off our busy schedule to sample some of our country’s natural attractions in the tourism sector here in Livingstone.

We got into a boat cruise and were accompanied by Bishop Valentine Kalumba of the Catholic Church, our Party Vice-President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, several Chiefs, senior citizens, some of our Members of Parliament and party officials.

Indeed our country is so blessed with amazing features and tourist attractions that must be harnessed for the benefit of our people.

Our country has plenty of water bodies that can be used in so many ways such as tourist resorts, water transport, farming, and electricity generation, among others, and all of which can create a lot of jobs for our people, especially youths and women.

Part of our tourism policies will be to promote local tourism where majority of our people will access these facilities at affordable rates for purposes of self empowerment.

Have a good evening and a restful night.

God bless our country.

HH.