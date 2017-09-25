Leaked Report Shows Footballer, Neymar, Earns €100,000 A Day, 4,000 An Hour Or €66 A Minute

During the summer, Brazilian superstar, Neymar shocked the world of football when he leftt Barcelona for PSG in a reported 222 million euros deal that made him the world’s most expensive footballer.

Now football leaks and Der Spiegel, known for leaking salary documents of top football stars, have revealed the monstrous salary Neymar earns inhis new club- about 3,069,520 euros a month at PSG, which is about 100,000 euros a day and €36.8m annually with PSG

When put into perspective, Neymar earns about €4,000 an hour or €66 a minute, a huge salary that automatically makes him the world’s second highest earning footballer- only behind Carlos Tevez who earns about €38.4m annually in China.

Lionel Messi, Neymar’s teammate at Barcelona, is expected to boost his salary to a reported €40m annually when he puts pen to paper on a long-delayed new deal with the Catalans, which will make him the world’s highest paid player.