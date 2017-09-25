Man to Hang For Killing Stepson

The Kitwe High Court sentenced Dinala Mukuzo to death for killing Bruce Chisulo on August 30, 2016.

Witnesses told the court that Mukuzo was seen beating Chisulo with a pounding stick and a motor, that he threatened the two stepsons, saying that he did not want to be looking after them.

The court heard that in the morning, Chisulo was found unconscious and was taken to Kitwe Central Hospital where he died two days later.

In his judgment, Mr Justice Isaac Chali said from the evidence before him, the deceased suffered injuries on his head, which was supported by the medical report brought to court.

Mr Justice Chali said the prosecution had proved its case and he found Mukuzo quilty of murder and convicted him accordingly.

In mitigation, the defense lawyer pleaded with the court to go through the evidence before him and see what could help reduce the sentence from the mandatory death sentence.

But the judge said he did not find any extenuating circumstances to lessen the sentence apart from the mandatory death sentence.

“On the evidence before me I do not find any extenuating circumstance to lessen the sentence apart from the mandatory death sentence. I, therefore, sentence you to death by hanging on the neck until pronounced dead,” Mr Justice Chali said.