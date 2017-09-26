Agriculture:Main Engine Of The Economy-HH

United Party for National Development(UPND) torchbearer Hakainde Hichilema says in view of food security he has started sinking boreholes and constructing dams at his farms and surround areas communities.

” Yesterday we spent time at some of our cattle ranches in Zimba District.

Like we have been saying as part of the economic diversification programme aimed at increasing food security, we have continued constructing dams and sinking boreholes for our farms and the communities in these areas,” Hichilema said.

He said his party believes Agriculture is main backbone of the Zambian economy.

“We hold the agriculture sector so dear to hearts and as such we want to encourage our people in areas that have plenty of water bodies to fully utilise it to the maximum for economic growth,” the strongest opposition leader said.

He said these are some of the ventures UPND wants to fully rollout at national level as a means to generate income at personal level as well as for economic sustainability.

“These ventures also include value addition industries so that no part of our raw materials is sold without processing,” he said.

And of course, we Hichilema added: “…And we keep hearing the loud cries from our fellow farmers across the country and we stand with them.”