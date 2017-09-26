Lungu Has Achieved Alot-Spuki Mulemwa

Zambian DNA Spokesman Spuki Mulemwa says despite scoring a number of positive achievements during his first one year in office, President Edgar Lungu has succumbed to destructive criticism by his ill- wishers.

Mulemwa said the President needs the support of every Zambian so that he can roll-out every developmental projects under difficult circumstances.

He praised President Edgar Lungu’s first year in office, calling it exemplary.

Mulemwa said in a statement that his organization has commended President Lungu for handling matters of national Affairs maturely since his re-election.

“…President Lungu has demonstrated tacit commitment to improve the people of Zambia’s livelihood and resolve national issues,” he sad.

Mulemwa said the President showed these commitments when he intervened in the invasion of army worms and when he invoked article 31 to curb acts of lawlessness and sabotage.

He added that the Zambian leader intervened in the Mopani and Copperbelt Energy Corporation(CEC), in the stand off that could have seen thousand of jobs been lost.

Mulemwa said President Lungu deserve praise for initiating the recently announced 7% civil servants’ salary increments.

“He(President Lungu) is spearheading the on-going robust infrastructure roll-out throughout the country,” he said.