90% of Lusaka Peri-Urban Dwellers Depend On Pit Latrines – LWSC

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSCO) has bemoaned the city’s continued sanitation crisis that claims lives through regular occurrence of diarrhea diseases.

LWSC Managing Director Jonathan Kampata says this has been triggered by dependency on pit latrines by 90 percent of people in the city’s per-urban areas, which are poorly constructed.

In a speech read on his behalf by the company’s Financial Director Matilda Mwansa during the official opening of the Reinforcing African Sanitation Operators (RASOP) workshop on Onsite sanitation and fecal sludge management systems in Lusaka, Mr Kampata says the unplanned and poorly constructed nature of the peri-urban settlements make sewers an unattractive sanitation option in these areas .

He says this calls for the need to explore other options such as on-site sanitation and fecal sludge management systems.

Mr Kampata has since thanked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for supporting the water utility and its partners in increasing knowledge on fecal sludge management through the RASOP project.