Kambwili Labels PF a Govt of ‘Thieves’

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has labeled the Patriotic Front Government a government of thieves.

Contributing to debate on the presidential speech to Parliament, Mr Kambwili whose debate was curtailed by First Deputy Speaker Catherine Namugala following his statement charged that the corruption which is allegedly taking place in the PF government is worse than the alleged corruption that took place during Second Republican President Fredrick Chiluba’s reign.

He alleged that officials in the PF government have stolen have made themselves rich.

Mr Kambwili says infrastructure development has become a conduit of corruption.

He says while the world over a kilometer of a road costs US$1 million, in Zambia the same kilometer costs US$3.7 million.

Mr Kambwili states that the people of Zambia will have the last say.

The Roan MP says the PF should change the way of doing things so that the party can maybe stay in power for another five years, provided the party changes the president.