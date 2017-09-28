Zambians Are justified To Question The Procurement Of 42 Fire Trucks

British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet says Zambians are justified to express interest and concern over the procurement of 42 fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million.

He says there are questions that need to be answered on the procurement process of the fire tenders.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet says it is very health that citizens are concerned, and that the procurement of the fire tenders has come to public notice.

He says this can not only be left to government, but that ordinary Zambians, civil society and the media should play a scrutinizing role.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet has since suggested that the Auditor General gets involved in the matter.

Meanwhile Mr Cochrane-Dyet has advised government to address the issue of external debt which he says is a problem.

He says while Zambia needs to continue investing in infrastructure, that infrastructure needs to be prioritized by making sure that infrastructure being put up will promote economic growth.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet states that Zambia cannot continue to simply borrow and spend on infrastructure which is not economically essential.