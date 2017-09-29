Lwandamina Ready To ‘Work Anywhere’

FORMER Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has hinted that he is ready to work “anywhere” if called upon. The award winning coach said as a professional coach, he was ready to work anywhere.

“I am a professional coach who is ready to work anywhere and if anything I didn’t go in bad faith,” Lwandamina said.

Asked if he would apply the ‘magic’ that worked for the Ndola team when he was at the helm of the technical bench if he called upon, Lwandamina said, “I don’t have any magic but I just invest in my job and devote my time in research and hard work.”

Lwandamina joined Zesco in 2014, and he won the league and cup double in his first season. In 2015 he defended the league and that saw him scoop back-to-back Zambian Coach of the Year awards. Uncertainty surrounds the future of current Zesco coach Zlatko Krmpotic future at the Ndola team after his team was eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup by South Africa’s Supersport United last Saturday.

Krmpotic was appointed on a two-year contract in February after Lwandamina joined Tanzanian giants Young African (Yanga).