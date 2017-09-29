Should I Have Sex With My Brother-In-Law?

Question: I am a 35-year-old married woman with two daughters. I had a happy married life until my husband met with an accident, which left him physically challenged. Now, the problem is that he can’t satisfy me sexually, even if he’s willing and I am craving for sex.

In fact, I have started fantasizing about my brother-in-law, who is a divorcee and keeps visiting our house. I think it would be immoral but a convenient arrangement for both of us. Should I approach him and tell him about this? Please advice.

— By Anonymous