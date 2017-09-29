Wada Names Final Squad For Nigeria Clash

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 23 member squad for next weekend’s crunch Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier away to Nigeria.

During a media briefing at Football House this morning, Nyirenda has maintained the side that recorded back to back wins over Algeria in the last round of FIFA World Cup matches with 18-year old Djurgardens midfielder Edward Chilufya the latest inclusion.