Kakoma Kanganja ‘Mwami One’ Must Go, Says HH

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has called for the immediate resignation of Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for arresting and detaining citizens who were protesting against the Patriotic Front(PF’s) corruption and injustices.

“I am advising Kakoma Kanganja to resign on his own for stopping, arresting and detaining citizens who are protesting against the broad day light corruption of the PF and it’s leaders especially Mr Edgar Lungu and his associates,” said Mr. Hichilema.

He stated that the arrest and detaining of citizens under the orders of the Inspector General of Police is a clear indication that he too, like (President)Edgar Lungu is a beneficiary of corruption.

The UPND Leader said the protests were lawfully intended but that the Police as usual obeyed political calls from the PF at the expense of stopping corruption in the country.

Mr. Hichilema has also warned the Inspector General of Police to stop playing politics and siding with lawlessness because doing so would make citizens lose confidence in the police.

“Kanganja must take note that he has for sometime now been an architect of lawlessness in the country and he is in that office, being paid by Zambians not PF, so when citizens demand answers, they must be allowed to express themselves but Kanganja is trying hard to prove that he is part of lawlessness and citizens will teach him a lesson,” Mr. Hichilema said

And the opposition leader sympathized with the people who were arrested yesterday for lawfully intending to express their displeasure about the continued corruption and theft under the PF leadership.

“I sympathise with Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Enock Tembo, my sister Laura, my brother and Musician Chama Fumbe also known as Pilato, my brother Lewis Mwape, my sister Mwambanzi and others who were unlawfully arrested, detained and charged yesterday for simply demanding answers from Mr Edgar Lungu and his PF, please remain strong,” said Mr. Hichilema.

He charged that if not careful, the Inspector General of Police will go down together with the PF and it’s leaders over corruption and several injustices on citizens.

And Mr. Hichilema has called on the Inspector General of Police to with immediate effect drop the charges against citizens who were arrested and detained yesterday for standing up against the Patriotic Front party’s corruption on grounds that taking such matters before the court law is mere abuse.

“…And I am calling on Kakoma Kanganja to drop these charges on citizens with immediate effect because not doing so will again prove that the Police are working hand in hand with the PF to suppress citizens but also abuse court time, and Kanganja does not learn especially that he, himself has been dragged to court before,” added Mr. Hichilema.

The UPND Leader also reaffirms that it is because of such irresponsible conduct by the Police and it’s command that the country should take keen interest and help restore normalcy in the country.

And Mr. Hichilema has wondered that for how long will citizens be stopped from enjoying their fundamental human rights if the Police is in a forefront abrogating the laws.

He however, appealed to the Nation not to sit idle when those claiming leadership are stealing with impunity and seemingly state institutions are there defending ills such as corruption.

The UPND Leader emphasises that suppressing citizens, stealing from them and deliberately breaking the laws as is the case now must be stopped and removed together with the PF and it’s leaders.