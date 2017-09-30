Seventeen Catholics Die In A Rad Accident In Mbala

Seventeen Catholics die in a road accident in Mbala.

Seventeen people, who are members of the Catholic Church, have died after a vehicle they were traveling in lost control and overturned at Katimango village along the Mbala-Mpulungu road due to over-speeding.

Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene confirmed this to Mano News, saying the accident happened today around 02:00 hours and that involved was an Isuzu light truck bearing registration number ACK 5871 driven by Light Silwamba aged 28.

Commissioner Mweene discloses that twelve died on the spot while five died later, adding that forty-two are nursing injuries at Mbala and Mpulungu General Hospitals.

He says the victims who are residents of Senga Hills District were heading to Mpulungu District for a Catholic Church programme.

And Commissioner Mweene states that preliminary investigations reveal that the driver was drunk and that the said vehicle is not road worthy.

Meanwhile, government says it has received the death of 17 catholic members, who died in a road traffic accident which happened in the early hours of today along the Mbala-Mpulungu road with shock.

Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile says government has received the death of catholic church members with the sense of deep shock bearing in mind that it was just on 3 September that a similar accident happened which claimed seven lives also members of the catholic church.

Mr. Mundubile further said Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Dr. Jobbicks Kalumba has rushed to the area to assess how best government can lighten the burden of the families of the deceased.