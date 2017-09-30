We Will Stand Up For Zambia Again and Again- Pilato

MUSICIAN Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato says Zambians will one day ask themselves how they got to a situation where there will be no one to speak for others.

And political commentator Sishuwa Sishuwa says Miti and others were detained without cause as police were unsure of what charge to lay against them.

Pilato, who was released from police detention around midnight yesterday after being arrested by police together with Joint Action for Accountability in Zambia pioneer Laura Miti for protesting against the government’s corruption and the purchase of 42 fire tender at $42 million, posted that Zambia was his home and his responsibility, vowing that he would stand up for it “again and again”.