Chanda Urges President Lungu To Intervene In The Kambwili Maposa Land Saga

United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia(UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has challenged President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to intervene in the encroachment of Ndola’s Maposa Settlement Area by expelled Patriotic Front(PF) Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili, ruling party officials and cadres.

Chanda complained that residents of Maposa Area in the Ndola Dual Carriageway have been thrown in the cold by Kambwili and PF cadres while President Lungu remains unmoved.

He said while the President is enjoying the comfort of State House, thousands of citizens are homeless, with no hope for a better tomorrow.

“That land(Maposa) was gazetted for the the people but Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, PF cadres and senior PF officials grabbed the land and pushed them away. For how long are Zambians going to be persecuted in the land saga. They are being kicked out of their land but this government is quiet,” he complained.

Chanda urged President Lungu to start addressing land issues.

” I want my President to start talking about land. He responds to every question. He responds to ba Chishimba Kambwili but why is he quiet when his people are homeless,” Chanda complained.

He said in Zambia, it is only foreigners and ruling party cadres who are privileged to acquire land.