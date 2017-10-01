Stop Arresting Citizens With Dissent, HH Urges PF Govt

United Party for National Development (UPND), Hakainde Hichilema has called on the country to remain united even amidst divisive calls by those who may not value oneness.

“We are one people, as a country we must remain united and work towards alleviating poverty, no arrests on those with dissent will shape our country’s development agenda, even when hate and hurt speech, arrests are done on any of us in the country by those who do not value oneness, we must not be shaken because we outnumber them,” said Mr. Hichilema.

The UPND leader reiterated that the country needs peace for development while emphasising that arrests on citizens with dissent will not in any way foster development but tension.

Mr. Hichilema who said is committed to working towards developing the country, also emphasises the need to restore the rule of law in the country to enable citizens enjoy their fundamental basic human rights.

“Arresting Hakainde or any one else unlawfully in the country is not development, because the country will always side with progressive and development focused not those oppressing others, our people have no food, medicine, education and all and surely you can’t keep suppressing them because they have rights,”he said.

And Mr. Hichilema who attended the Gonde Lwiindi ceremony in Monze bemoaned poor maize prices and the underperforming agriculture sector.

” I sympathise with the farmers across the country but they should not relent but remain hopeful,” he said.

Mr. Hichilema is also of a strong view that the country must continue joining hands in celebrating various traditional ceremonies as this will help shape the future.

“We must not forget where we are coming from, history help us as a people to shape our future,”said Mr Hichilema.

The Gonde Lwiindi ceremony was attended by hundreds of people from various parts of the country.