Protestors To Appear In Court On 27 October

With Counsel Keith Mweemba earlier this afternoon when l went to present myself at Emmasdale Police Station, together with other protestors. Myself together with 5 others have this afternoon been formally charged with “disobeying lawful orders” under section 127 of the Penal Code. I will be appearing in court on 27th October 2017.

This relates to the protest which the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) and other stakeholders undertook last week at Parliament on the occasion of the presentation of the National Budget, against the $42 million fire tender scandal.

I want to make it very clear that l look forward to my day in court and no amount of intimidation is going to cow us. Zambians deserve a better Zambia and l will do everything within my abilities to contribute to the attainment of such a vision.

SET 02.10.2017