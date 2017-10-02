Wife Admits Saving ‘Sweetie One, Sweetie Two’ In Phone

A woman has admitted in the Lusaka Local Court saving sweetie one and sweetie two on her mobile phone but argued they are her customers for second hand clothes.

Joyce Kabinda, 33, of George compound was testifying in a case in which her husband, Joseph Chulu, 47, sued her for divorce.

The two got married in 2004 and don’t have children together. Dowry was paid.

Chulu told Senior Court Magistrate Miyanda Banda sitting with Magistrates Pauline Newa and Ronnie Shafwensha at Matero Local Court that problems started in 2010 when he went to work in Kasempa for Census because Kabinda started drinking beer and frequenting bars.

He explained that in 2011 at night he found Kabinda kissing a man in her drunken stupor outside the house and that the man even stoned him.

Chulu added that in 2016 Kabinda had a private phone and that he was shocked to find that she saved sweetie one and sweetie two adding that when he phoned the men one said she was just a prostitute and the other said that she told him she was not married.

Chulu further said that in April 2017 they differed with Kabinda over the loan she attempted to get without his consent and that she went to her parents.

‘’Kabinda stayed at her parents for three months and she stopped answering my phone. When she came back on September 2 she started coming home at 21 hours. On September 5 and 9 Kabinda spent a nights out,’’ Said Chulu.

During cross-examination, Kabinda failed to cross examine Chulu.

In defence, Kabinda said Chulu has two wives and that she was the second wife.

She admitted saving sweetie one and sweetie two but said they were phone numbers of her customers as she was selling second hands clothes.

Kabinda said Chulu was very jealous and fond of beating her as evidenced by scars on her body. She had sued him on four occasions but withdrew the cases on all occasions.

“I don’t spend nights out the only time is when I went to the party and the other time when I went to see my sick relative but I did not inform Chulu because he insulted me,’’ said Kabinda.

Magistrate Banda said there was no trust in the marriage as Kabinda could spend nights out caring.

He said as a married woman, it was wrong for Kabinda to save numbers as sweetie one and two on her phone and he therefore granted divorce without compensation.

Kabinda was only given households to which Chulu consented.