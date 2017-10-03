Fashion Sakala And Sunzu Join Camp

More foreign based players have joined the Chipolopolo camp in Accra Ghana ahead of Saturday’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B match against Nigeria in Uyo.
Russia based striker Fashion Sakala and Stoppilla Sunzu of Arsenal Tula joined the squad and were part of the afternoon training session at the Marcel Desailly Sports Complex.
Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s charges will be holed up in Accra to acclimatize to West African conditions before the match on Saturday.
Sakala and Sunzu join Justin Shonga and Roderick Kabwe on early arrivals for duty.
The match will be played on Saturday at the God’s Will Akpabio Stadium.