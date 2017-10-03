Mulongoti: Time Will Come When Lungu & His Friends Will Be Prosecuted For Corruption

MIKE Mulongoti says time will come when President Edgar Lungu and his close associates will be prosecuted for wrongs committed under their charge.

Mulongoti, the People’s Party president and former Cabinet minister in the MMD government, said President Lungu had taken a collision path with the people of Zambia.

He said it was sad that President Lungu had had quickly forgotten about his poverty because of the wealth he had abruptly amassed.

“You know, when dealing with matters of the State, it is always important to ask yourself whether what you are doing is okay. You need to seek the approval of the public because they are the owners of the resources. It appears Mr Lungu has taken a collision path with the people of Zambia that no matter what they say, he is the alpha and the omega. He should not forget that he is not the first president. There have been presidents before and there will be presidents after him,” Mulongoti said.

“Now, if he has to give all business deals to his friends, I will tell you, time will come when they will be prosecuted together. And if that is their wish, we wish them well. This level of impunity and arrogance cannot go on forever, more so when the economy is so stressful to the people of Zambia. But one day they will seek answers from those in authority. The problem with Mr Lungu is he has forgotten his poverty. Now that he has so much wealth, he has forgotten his poverty, he thinks that wealth just came to him because God loves him so much than the people of Zambia.”

He said he was sure that soon President Lungu and his friends in government would be brought to book.

“They will be arrested; they won’t be there forever. Time comes when you have to leave office,” said Mulongoti.

Police on Friday stopped a peaceful protest against corruption in government and arrested the organisers of the march. Joint Action for Accountability in Zambia pioneer Laura Miti, musician Chama Fumba, Mika Mwambazi, Sean Tembo, Lewis Mwape, and Bonwell Mwewa were picked up near Parliament buildings as they protested against the government’s corruption.

They were released around midnight on Friday on bond.

Earlier on Friday, police told Miti not to proceed with the protest march despite them being notified as per requirement under the public order Act. However, Miti refused and said the march would go ahead as it had been planned to coincide with the presentation of the national budget by finance minister Felix Mutati.