LAWYERS representing musician Shadrick Mukenge Mumba alias Mumba Yachi have allegedly withdrawn their services because the artiste cannot afford the fees for a case he is charged with – illegal entry and stay in Zambia.

The artiste was being represented by Law Association of Zambia vice-president Eddie Mwitwa and Mwape Bwalya, both from Mwenye and Mwitwa Advocates.

Mumba told the court that his lawyers were no longer representing him.