NGOCC To Petition President Lungu Over Fire Tenders

THE Non-Governmental Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has charged that it is insensitive and irresponsible for the state to seek to intimidate citizens by arrests for demanding answers on the procurement of 42 fire trucks at a total cost o US$42 million.LONGWE NGOCC

In a statement, NGOCC board Chairperson Sara Longwe says the Council condemns in the strongest terms the arrest last Friday of six members of the Joint Action for Accountability in Zambia for peacefully protesting against corruption and Government’s purchase of 42 fire truck tenders.

She says NGOCC demands that the charges against the six protesters be immediately dropped.

Ms Longwe says the arrest is not only unwarranted, but totally unconstitutional given that citizens have the right to protest and question the decisions of those that are in Government.

She says without doubt, the transaction involving the 42 Fire Tenders points to corruption and must be investigated.

She says NGOCC in collaboration with other Civil Society Organisations are petitioning the Head of State to immediately constitute an Independent Commission of Inquiry.

Ms Longwe states that NGOCC and other organizations are of the view that constituting an Independent Commission of Inquiry will help to settle this matter since it was already dealt with by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA), who cleared the tender process.

She says it is important, therefore, that an Independent Commission of Inquiry is constituted to, among others things, provide an independent and expert opinion over the transparency and integrity of the tender processes, comparative cost findings of the 42 Fire Tenders at $42 million, taking into account the specifications.

Ms Longwe says where wrong-doing is found; those found wanting should be prosecuted.

She states that it is NGOCC’s contention that any reckless expenditure of public resources and more so reports of corruption preclude meaningful women’s and girls’ empowerment programs.

She adds that it is also a fact that resources sipping through Government treasury into private corrupt hands are robbing the nation of the needed resources to invest in empowering social services like sexual reproductive health and curbing of gender based violence among others.