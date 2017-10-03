Zambia To Host 2017 COSAFA U-20 Tournament

Zambia will host the 2017 COSAFA under-20 youth championship.

FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo has disclosed that the decision was arrived at after last Saturday’s FAZ Executive Committee Meeting held in Lusaka.COSAFA UNDER 20 LOGO

Katongo says FAZ has since written to COSAFA to confirm the exact dates of the tournament that is usually held in December every year.

Zambia are the reigning champions having won the tournament in South Africa in 2016.

meanwhile The Football Association of Zambia has granted Isaac Shamujompa a temporary player Registration Card.

Katongo says the association has decided to issue Shamujompa with a temporary registration card to play for Power Dynamos while investigations into his transfer case are still ongoing.

The dispute around the player’s status involves Inter Sport, Nchanga Rangers, Kalulushi Modern Stars and Power Dynamos football clubs.