ZRA To Exceed 2017 Revenue Collection Target

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General says the authority is positive that it will exceed its revenue collection target for this year.

Mr. Chanda has told QTV Business News that the authority is targeting a surplus in terms of revenue collection.

He says there could be some challenges on the tax revenues, but that this does not distract the authority from collecting what is required.

And Mr. Chanda says it is gratifying that most of the proposals by ZRA were accepted to be included in the 2018 National Budget and hopes that parliament approves those proposals.