A Kenyan lady, Kidd Aj posted photos of her bloodied face, writing:

“This nigga jus beat me like a dog.. Most f**ked up part is I didn’t even throw the first hit

Oh and I’m pregnant with this Nigga second child but obviously nobody gaf. This is the first this nigga ever laid his hands on me & this will Be the LAST. I left & I’m not Lookin Back”