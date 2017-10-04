Lusambo Slaps Kambwili at Parliament

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusaka Tuesday slapped Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili outside parliament; while Lands Minister Jean Kapata poured a bottle of water on him following recent allegations of corruption he has been making.

Rising on a point of order, Mr Kambwili asked the Speaker whether the two were in order to attack him within the precincts of Parliament.

He narrated that he was slapped twice by Mr Lusambo who told him that he would be dealt with for his accusations against government and that while he was retreating; Ms Kapata sprinkled a full bottle of water on him accompanied by insults.

Mr Kambwili said this whole incident was witnessed by Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba and MMD Felix Mutati led faction National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda.

But just after the Speaker’s ruling, Lands Minister Jean Kapata raised on a counter point of order asking the Speaker whether Mr Kambwili was in order to continue going round radio stations calling her a thief for allegedly stealing money through Mukula logs.

And Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini who has reserved ruling on both points of order says there is a risk that Parliament could be taken into a platform for fists of fury at the rate things are going.

He says he will not allow the house to degenerate to such levels.