Mbaita Musendeka Dumps Dr Saviuor Chishimba’s UPP

United Progressive People (UPPZ) Secretary General Mbaita has resigned her position.

UPP Spokesperson and Acting Deputy Secretary General Philip Matavu confirmed the development.

“This serves to notify that today the 4th of October, Mrs Mbaita Musendeka has resigned from her position as SG UPP.

We wish her good luck in future endeavors” Matavu said.

It not clear why Musendeka has decided to part ways with UPP but below is what she posted in the UPP Newsroom What app group earlier in the day.

It’s so sad that the dreams which I had were just mare hallucinations. I thought I was going to be part of this fight of corruption to the end. I didn’t didn’t know that strangers such as madam Dora will be given so much power to spoil the whole thing.

I have had to use my own resources to be at the Secretariat almost every day. Seldom have I received assistance from the party and such has not been that which can sustain me even for a week. The highest amount I ever received was what was called an appreciation after the President was released from woodlands police. Though I did not use the entire amount because two days later, there was a TV program at CBC and I had to use part of the same money on the expenses because I was told to do so.

Last week I was told to submit a financial report to madam Dora but I was so busy as we were making amendments on the political parties bill at the Mulungushi international Conference Centre.

There has also been a case which I have been following which was rape but then turned to murder and was carrying a good amount of injustice. The president has been aware of all this. My failing to submit the report on time has been thought to be that I have been hiding the cat in the bag.

I will not carry a bad name because it is not my portion! I will be in the meeting this afternoon to handover all that I need to. If there be anything not clear about my report I will allow an auditor to be involved if need be.

Other things will remain in my heart forever. Only my family will have access to such information.

Wishing you all the best on this journey. God bless you all.

NOTE: I will be completing all the formalities by Friday.