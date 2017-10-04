Zambian Mayor Embarrassed For Failing To Pay Water Bills

As an organization that defends vulnerable people,we are concerned that a senior politician and civic leader at the Chipata City Council has failed to pay water bills several months now.
What is saddening to us is that the water utility company-Eastern Water and Sewerage is quick to confiscate households items from poor people’s homes using bailiffs and armed police officers in most parts of the City.
The water utility company is busy harassing poor Chipata residents when His Worship the Mayor Sinoya Mwale is seated in an air-conditioned office and failing to settle the bill which has amounted to over Thirteen Thousand Kwacha (13,000) over a year.
While we understand that money has to be recovered from these poor people in compound,we do not see a reason why rich people who are abusing their political authority should be spared from the exercise of confiscating household items or disconnecting water supply.
We therefore give the Water and Sewerage Company two days ultimatum to disconnect water and confiscate items at the house of His Worship the Mayor.
Failure to that,the Water Utility Company should stop confiscating items from poor people forthwith.
Masxon Nkhoma
CSPR PROVINCIAL COORDINATOR