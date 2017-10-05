Chipolopolo Off To Nigeria

The Zambia National Team has wound up its camp in Accra Ghana and headed to Nigeria for Saturday’s crucial Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B clash in Uyo.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has had three days in Ghana to acclimatize to West African geographical conditions and put together final pieces of his puzzle.

The team that now has the full complement of foreign based players with the exception of Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka who will team up with the squad in Abuja later today.

Nyirenda has had to do without the injured duo of Platinum Stars striker Brian Mwila and Oostende midfielder Emmanuel Banda.

Sweden based Edward Chilufya also misses out due to his resident permit process that has yet to be sorted by his club Djugardens.

Team manager Chris Chibuye told Fazfootball.com from the Accra that the team had left for Abuja Nigeria via Togo.

The team left for Accra at 13:20 hours local time while some officials were on a 09:40 hours flight.

From Abuja the team will connect to Uyo where the match will be staged on Saturday.

Zambia set up camp in Accra on Saturday seeking to fine tune the squad ahead of a must win encounter.

Nigeria tops Group B on 10 points with Zambia hot on their heels on seven points while Cameron has three points with Algeria tail-enders on one point.