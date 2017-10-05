–

5th October 2017

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION CONDEMNS THE KILLING OF AN 82 YEARS OLD WOMAN IN PETAUKE DISTRICT OF EASTERN PROVINCE ON ALLEGATIONS OF PRACTISING WITCHCRAFT AND COMMENDS THE POLICE FOR ARRESTING THE SUSPECTS

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) is deeply saddened by the killing of an 82 years old woman in Petauke District of Eastern on allegations of practising witchcraft and calls for widespread condemnation of the growing pattern of killing older persons in Zambia.

The HRC also commends the Zambia Police Service for arresting six people, including a village headman, who were suspected to have murdered Ms. Andisela Lungu on Tuesday 3rd October 2017 on allegation that she was responsible for the death of their relative through witchcraft.

It is however absolutely necessary to also respect the rights of the suspects as enshrined under Articles 12, 13, 15 and 18 of the Zambian Constitution which provide for the right to life, the right to personal liberty, protection from inhuman treatment and protection of the law.

The arresting of the suspects is commendable because there is need to end impunity in killing older persons. Older persons have a right to life and from any form of discrimination under Articles 12 and 23 of the Zambian Constitution, which must be protected. The practice of killing older persons is a serious crime of murder which must be seriously addressed by various stakeholders. The Commission calls for an end to old age-related harmful and hostile practices which are resulting in discrimination and aggravated violence such as killing older persons.

The HRC reiterates that getting old is a natural process and anyone who may be blessed with a gift of long life is destined for old age. Older people are by their nature vulnerable and they deserve love, care and protection and not harm from anyone.

The Commission is also calling upon traditional leaders to take advantage of traditional ceremonies to educate their subjects on the need to preserve, support and protect older persons. Older Persons are custodians of rich but unwritten traditional and cultural values and practices that should be passed on from one generation to another for social cohesion of communities.

Traditional leaders must also ban the practice of witch-hunting in their chiefdoms as that could be contributing to killing of older people on suspicion of using black magic to kill others.

The Human Rights Commission is a National Human Rights Institution established under Article 230 of the Zambian Constitution to ensure that the Bill of Rights is upheld and promoted.

Mweelwa Muleya

Spokesperson

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION