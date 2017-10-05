Kambwili Deserved To Be Beaten- Davies Mwila

Patriotic Front(PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila says Chishimba Kambwili deserved to be clobbered by PF Ministers, Bowman Lusambo and Jean Kapata because he is a very stupid politician.

Controversy reigned at Parliament building when PF Members of Parliament turned the ground into a boxing ring.

In his point of order in Parliament, Kambwili said Lusambo who is Copperbelt Minister slapped him twice and punched him before pushing him.

He added that Lands Minister Jean Kapata poured water on him and showered him insults.

Kambwili reported the duo to police for assault.

But Lusambo countered Kambwili’s move by reporting him to the police for assault.

But Mwila said the PF will continue beating Kambwili if does not stop insulting them and calling them thieves when they are not.

“Yes he was beaten and I am telling you as Secretary General,, if Kambwili thinks he can continue provoking everybody he will be beaten. You quote me the way I have said. If he thinks he can provoke people even in Cairo Road then he will be beaten. How will you feel if some is calling you a thief when you are not?

Tell Kambwili that if he continues insulting people, they will continue beating him because he is a stupid politician,” Mwila said.