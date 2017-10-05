Kambwili Says Sorry to Mumbi Phiri

Roan MP Honorable Chishimba Kambwili has apologised to PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri for the statement he made yesterday about buying toilet paper for her in hard times.

“I would like to unreservedly apologise to my sister and friend Hon Mumbi Phiri for my sentiments yesterday. To error is human and to apologise is Devine. I exceeded the mark with what I said and it was wrong of me, it was a spare of the moment thing and I would like to retract that statement.

After reflecting on my statement I say sorry and kindly forgive me for what I had said about you. I have nothing whatsoever against you and that was too harsh of me. I got caught up in the moment so to speak, kindly find it in your heart to forgive me for my wrong doings.

Thank you” He posted on social media.