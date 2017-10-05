My Mom-In-Law Wants To Break My Marriage

Question:

Hi, I am a 34-year-old-married female. I have been married for 9 years. I have been married for 3 years. All was well in the beginning when we stayed alone, but everything changed since my mom-in-law visited us. She is continuously competing with me when it comes to her son. My husband understands that she is being disrespectful to me, hating me and trying to keep me away from my husband for whatever reason.

The problem has gone out of hand to the extent that if he takes me out for dinner then he also has to take her alone the other day. It feels creepy to me. Her behaviour is very suffocating.

M husband doesn’t say much, but he knows his mom is doing something really wrong. Though he respects and loves me the most, but still blood is thicker than water. Hence, I don’t know what to do in such a situation.

Hope you can guide me. –

By Anonymous