Mongu Central MP: 2018 National Budget Not Giving Hope

UPND Mongu Central Member of Parliament Mwilola Imakando says the 2018 national budget does not give hope.

Contributing to debate on the 2018 national budget in Parliament, Dr Imakando says the 2018 budget will not create new jobs.

He says with the projected GDP growth of about 4% there will be no new firms and jobs coming on the scene.

Dr Imakando says with the Finance Minister having only about 10% of the budget to use to fight poverty and create jobs, the country will have challenges that will lead to serious problems.