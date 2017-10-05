Mwila’s Brain Is Like That Of A Bat- Kambwili Responds After Calling Him A Stupid Politician

“I hereby present to you the lowest IQ Secretary General. Davies Mwila’s brain can only be compared to that of a bat because there is no way a CEO of the party can encourage violence. I now see why the people of Chipili rejected this backwards thinking man, first he encouraged cadres to grab land and share amongst themselves and now he is encouraging cadres to turn violent and beat those with divergent views as if this country belongs to him. I am not insulting the president I am merely asking questions as to how he has acquired so much wealth in a year. If this was in a country where the President is in total control and his subordinates fear and respect him then the SG would not have the guts to promote violence during the “fasting” month of national prayer and reconciliation.

Davies has just shown the whole world his true colours and why zambia’s democracy is in real danger with thugs like Mwila being at the top of leadership, this is not leadership this is cowardice and it must be condemned by all well meaning Zambians. I don’t think the President will keep Mwila as SG because just this statement alone has the capabilities to bring chaos in the country. The SG is a mirror of the president and I don’t think the humble leader of the country can turn to violence during the month that he suggested should be for prayers and reconciliation. If President Lungu does not act and fire this illiterate overzealous political lightweight who has zero following then the people of Zambia will know that violence stems from the top.

When Mwila lost his election he looked like a lost child on a maize field, he could not believe that a young man like Chabi could knock him off his perch, but now it is clear for all to see that here is a man with a family promoting violence instead of condemning it. The police should take keen interest because this isn’t the first time Mwila is promoting criminality.

President Lungu take this from me, this is the worst SG in the history of PF, his thinking is enxtremely shallow and pathetic which is making PF more unpopular by the day, the grassroots don’t like him nor do they support him, the only reason why he is tolerated is because you appointed him. It is now time to take affirmative action because I do not expect you the President to condone such thuggery. This statement equally confirms that Bowman did indeed physically attack me, although I may not be your favourite citizen you still have to protect my rights as a voter.

People of Zambia let us wait and see the action that will be taken by President Lungu on these adults behaving like toddlers.”