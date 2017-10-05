Oath Of Allegiance Holds Back Kambwili

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he could not expose the alleged corruption in the PF Government because he was still under oath.

Addressing a media briefing, Mr Kambwili says he had seen a lot of alleged corruption in government, but could not expose it because he was under oath.

He claims he has a lot of evidence of the corruption he has been talking about.

Asked why he did not resign on moral grounds after seeing that there was corruption taking place in government, Mr. Kambwili says it would not have right for him to resign when he was still fighting corruption internally.

He adds that the people who were supposed to resign are those allegedly engaging in corruption and not him.

Mr Kambwili has since vowed to continue exposing alleged corrupt activities that have been happening from the time he was in government.