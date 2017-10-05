President Edgar Lungu: No More Traditional Ceremonies As They Are Dividing The Country.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu explained that some tribal groupings get offended when he fails to attend their ceremonies after being invited.

The Head of State cited the Kalumba traditional ceremony of the Chewa speaking people as one such ceremony that has raised dust after he failed to attend this year’s ceremony.

President Lungu revealed that some people are accusing him of siding with the Ngoni speaking people after having graced this year’s Ncwala traditional ceremony.

The President disclosed that his failure to attend the 2017 Kalumba ceremony has caused so much annoyance with some people threatening not vote for the PF.

President Lungu said the divisions being caused by traditional ceremonies are worrying especially that traditional ceremonies are supposed to unite all tribal groupings.

“I have information that my failure to attend Kalumba ceremony in eastern province has caused so much annoyance among some people.” He said.

President Lungu said this when responding to senior Chieftainess Nkomenshya Mukamambo II who personally invited Him to grace this year’s Chakwela Makumbi traditional ceremony of the Soli speaking people.

The President assured the traditional leader that he will only attend traditional ceremonies once the ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs resolves the problems.

President Lungu further disclosed that he has since informed cabinet of his decision not to attend traditional ceremonies.

Earlier, chieftains Nkomenshya told President Lungu that she will be disappointed if he sent a representative to grace the Chakwela Makumbi ceremony.

The royal highness had appealed to President Lungu to adjust his programme so that he creates time to attend the ceremony.