I Have Been Vindicated-Dr Chishimba…After PF internally accuse each other of corruption

United Progressive People(UPP) president Saviuor Chishimba says his party’s crusade against corruption has been vindicated by those who defended corruption in the Patriotic Front(PF) who are now accusing each other of looting National Treasuries.

Dr Chishimba said when the party launched its Anti-Corruption crusade campaign last year, people said it was bitterness of losing the elections but that the recent happenings, where the PF leaders are internally pointing accusing fingers at each other over corruption involvement have vindicated him.

He insisted that his party will not join hands with any political party with individuals of questionable characters.

Dr Chishimba said UPP will not work with a party whose top leadership participated in the looting of the Zambian economy at any point in life.

“We have learned, with great shock, that there are some people who are going to the lower structures of our party with a misleading message that UPP has “joined” another new political party. This is nauseous and a reflection of a kind of politics that our nation has since the 1990s been accustomed to. It is only criminally minded people who can embark on such a desperate ploy,” Dr Chishimba said.

He said UPP has since its creation on 12 February, 2009 built a sound ideological foundation and developed a well researched Alternative National Strategic Framework for accelerated national development.

” Our economic policy of “Walking on Two Legs: Making Agriculture the Base and Industry the Leader” shall spur economic growth through an industrial revolution of our time. This will transform Zambia into a nation in which there is work for all in unity,” opposition leader said in a statement.

He said the #BringBackOurMoney! anti corruption crusade, which was launched in 2016 upon the gathering of credible evidence on the corruption of the PF regime, was not based on empty rhetoric.

Dr Chishimba said The revelations of corrupt practices in the file and ranks of the PF itself, vindicate UPP.

“We were insulted in 2016 that it was the bitterness of losing elections which was driving our anti corruption campaign, but the same people who defended corruption are now internally accusing one another of corruption. The truth shall not be buried,” he said.

Dr Chishimba said the over US$15 billion that the PF regime has looted in five years is unforgivable and surely the money must be brought back by all the looters.

“In view of the foregoing, UPP cannot work with any groupings that are led by the same thieves who have been part of the loot. We are where we are as a nation because of such corrupt people.

We shall need a totally new inspirational and transformational leadership to change course. The monopoly of wisdom to govern Zambia does not rest with the recycled people who when they served as Ministers forgot about the suffering masses. Zambia deserves better leaders,” said