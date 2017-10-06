20018 Budget Very Hostile To Poor People-Ndhlovu…it is about time Govt started paying underprivileged people

The 2018 budget is very hostile to the poor Zambians, former Transport and Communication Minister Alfred Ndhlovu has said.

Commenting on the 2018 Budget presentation by Finance Minister Felix Mutati, Ndhlovu said poor people will be made poorer as they will have to pay many taxes

He said Mutati could have mentioned that Government was going to start paying deprived people.

Asked whether that is attainable, Ndhlovu retorted: “It is the duty of government to provide for citizen. If they are failing to do so, then I am afraid they must step aside and allow people with fresh ideas to run the Affairs of the country. United States of America and Britain are doing it so why can’t we do it?” he asked.

When reminded that those are members of the G8 countries which are very wealthy, Ndhlovu said:” Those countries started their policies of subsidizing poor family from somewhere. We can do it also. After all, it is our minerals that have strengthened their economies.”

Ndhlovu added that Government should ensure that it improves the lifestyles and accommodation of poor people.

He said Zambia cannot have ramshackle houses or shanty compounds 53 years after independence.

He said the poor and the rich alike need decent accommodation.

“We can’t have houses like the ones in Chibolya or Msisi Compounds. Those houses must be razed to replace them with descent houses. I have been to a country(Libya) where people are poor but live in good houses,” he said.