HEART BREAKING: See Precious Mangesana’s Last Facebook Post Hours Before She Was Killed

By on No Comment

HEART BREAKING: See Precious Mangesana’s Last Facebook Post Hours Before She Was Killed

Precious Mangesana, Zambian woman who was fatally shot by her baby daddy  left a heart breaking post on facebook hours before her Murder.  Last a multi choice  employee was killed by her boyfriend in Ibex Meanwood after a quarrel ensued. According to the information gathered so far, Precious went to pick up her daughter from her boyfriend in Meanwood Ibex Hill before she met her fate. The killer is identified as Shinka Kapita

She leaves behind a 2 year old daughter who cheated death after a bullet narrowly missed her throat. She is  undergoing treatment at a hospital and is now out of danger.

See the message she left on Facebook few hours before  she was murdered. MHSRIP

“I honestly think moody people are the retarded! Literally psychopaths! Y’all just wake up angry at the world like who upset you?”

 

HEART BREAKING: See Precious Mangesana’s Last Facebook Post Hours Before She Was Killed added by on
View all posts by Editor01 →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.