HEART BREAKING: See Precious Mangesana’s Last Facebook Post Hours Before She Was Killed

Precious Mangesana, Zambian woman who was fatally shot by her baby daddy left a heart breaking post on facebook hours before her Murder. Last a multi choice employee was killed by her boyfriend in Ibex Meanwood after a quarrel ensued. According to the information gathered so far, Precious went to pick up her daughter from her boyfriend in Meanwood Ibex Hill before she met her fate. The killer is identified as Shinka Kapita

She leaves behind a 2 year old daughter who cheated death after a bullet narrowly missed her throat. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is now out of danger.

See the message she left on Facebook few hours before she was murdered. MHSRIP

“I honestly think moody people are the retarded! Literally psychopaths! Y’all just wake up angry at the world like who upset you?”