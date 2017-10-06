Lungu Fed Up With ‘Baseless’ Corruption Allegations

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu says he is fed up of hearing the same hollow baseless accusations that he is corrupt.
The Head of State noted that their has been so much dust raised the past month but no evidence brought forth.
“I do not expect to be intimidated by these outbursts which is like an outbreak of rabies… I CAN NOT TAKE IT ANYMORE. Let me tell you that my ministers, some of them are being paralysed on account of just these utterances:
‘You are corrupt! You are corrupt! Come on man, give us the evidence!” President Lungu charged.
Some opposition leaders have been accusing President Lungu’s administration of corruption with the ‘bitter’ Chishimba Kambwili joining the chant.
However, no has come forth with any evidence to substantiate their claim to media or relevant institutions.