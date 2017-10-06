Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend In Meanwood, Ibex Hill

A woman has been brutally killed by her boyfriend after a tiff.

Precious Mangisani was shot three times by her boyfriend identified as Shinka Kapita, when she went to pick her daughter in Meanwood, Ibex Hill in Lusaka.

She is said to have been shot around 23hrs on Thursday night.

Precious works for digital television provider-Multi choice.

She was shot while trying to leave the premises with her daughter in hand!

The daughter has been admitted to Zambia Railways Clinic in Kampala with a lodged in bullet in her neck , Family members are trying to move the child to University Teaching Hospital.

