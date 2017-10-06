Lusaka Pastor Says Musician CHEF 187 Is Hell Destined For Mocking God Yahweh

A Lusaka based attention seeking pastor Jimmy Kumwenda has said musician Chef 187 has no relation with God and clearly destined to burn in hell over his music.

Jimmy who appeared controversial last week after calling all those that attended the Boyz II Men concert as adulterous sinners this morning appeared on Qfm breakfast where he condemned the song Isenge which features Chef187 × Abel Chungu.

He said it must be a joke for anyone to think Chef 187 is going anywhere in life for mocking God with his song because he has no right standing with him and can therefore, not preach in anyway.

He warned that Chef 187 will die shortly should he continue mocking God with such songs because he is of the world and has no relation with God whatsoever.