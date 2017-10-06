Mweene And Patson Injured In Training

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Zambia are sweating on the fitness of two of their key players, goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene and striker Patson Daka, after both players pulled out of their morning training session in Abuja on Thursday.

The Chipolopolo had their first training session in Abuja before heading to Uyo, the venue of Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier ‎against the Super Eagles.

First-choice goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene left the training session few minutes after it started, clutching onto his left thigh in agony.

Mweene apparently injured himself, when he made a full length dive to save a shot during the team shooting practices. The Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper had to watch the rest of the session from the sidelines.

In-form striker, Patson Daka, was next to depart the session halfway as the Red Bull Salzburg forward ‎suffered what looked like a knee injury, shortly after the team started light jogging.

Daka was examined by the team doctor and after a while, had to resort to training alone.

Mweene and Daka form a combination that eliminated Algeria in their backyard a month ago. The goalkeeper saved Riyadh Marez penalty before the striker scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over the hosts.