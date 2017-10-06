UNZA Lecturers Suspend Processing Of Exam Results Over Delayed Salaries

THE University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union has advised its members to slow down the examinations processes due to delayed salaries.

In a memorandum to the university’s Registrar copied to the vice chancellor, bursar and all deans signed by the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) president Dr Evans Lampi and his secretary Dr Kelvin Mambwe, the lectures say they will never allow a situation where they are turned into beggars.

“Re: Suspension of processing of 2016/17 examinations over delayed salaries. We are very disappointed with the way things are being run at the University of Zambia. We are particularly very upset with the continued trend of delaying salaries for our members,” the union stated.

“To this end, we are hereby instructing all our members to relax the examination process until the last member of UNZALARU with an account at NATSAVE is paid . This means that no UNZALARU member will be expected to attend any scheduled Department/School Board of Examiners/Senate meetings and/ or any related activity starting this week even if ZANACO or Barclays were to pay today [October 5],” the memo read in part.

The union added that a salary was one’s entitlement paid at every month-end based on lecturers’ inputs.

“Any disruption to this agreement entails disruption of day-to-day university activities,” stated UNZALARU, which further warned of similar actions every month if the delays in salaries continued.