Wada: We Have a Good Team

CHIPOLOPOLO coach Wedson Nyirenda says playing against big names in the Super Eagles side has motivated his players to do well on Saturday. Zambia and Nigeria clash in the penultimate Group B match of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Uyo state.

Zambia lost the first leg 2-1 at home at the beginning of the qualifiers, then drew the second match in Cameroon 1-1. Chipolopolo revived their campaign last month via back-to-back 3-1 and 1-0 victories over Algeria to occupy second position in Group B with seven points, just three points behind Nigeria.

Cameroon has three points and Algeria has one. Zambia has set up camp in Ghana ahead of the crucial encounter to acclamatise to the weather conditions. But Nyirenda has been dealt a blow with injury to in-form striker Brian Mwila who scored a brace in the 3-1 humiliation of Algeria in Lusaka.

“When plan ‘A’ does not go well, a coach should always has plan ‘B’, so we had already prepared ourselves for any eventuality like this one. I think the replacements Alex Ng’onga and others are doing a good job and can do wonders for the team,” Nyirenda said from Accra.

“I think we have to understand that since I came we have been building, I believe in taking things within a short time. We have a good team at hand. We have good energy, we don’t have names. Everyone is fighting. We are doing well, we beat Algeria back to back, and we are looking so positive. Nigeria has very highly placed players who play in Europe and so is Algeria, they are number one in Africa and they featured a very strong team. Yes they beat us 2-1 at home but this is a very different team from the team they beat. Yes it will be interesting game in Uyo, they have the big players: [Victor] Moses, the Kelechis and that is motivating to my players,” said Nyirenda.