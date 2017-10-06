Zambia Ranked 7th In World HIV Prevelence Rate…1.2 million Zambians living with AIDS

Zambia is ranked 7th in the world with the HIV prevalence rate at 11.6 percent.

Provincial AIDS Coordination Advisor Emmanuel Chama disclosed this during a meeting in Chipata on the national HIV/AIDS strategic framework for 2017 to 2021.

Mr. Chama explained that at country level, Lusaka is topping the list with the prevalence rate standing at 16.1 per cent, followed by Western Province with 16.0 percent.

Copperbelt is third with 14.2 per cent, Central and Southern Provinces are fourth with 13.4 per cent.

Northern is fifth with 9.7 per cent, Luapula sixth with 9.3 per cent, Eastern Province is seventh with 8.2 percent and North Western at eighth position with 6.9 per cent.

Muchinga province has the lowest HIV prevalence rate in the country at 5.9 per cent.

Mr. Chama says that the statistics also show that in 2016, Zambia recorded 46,000 new HIV infections.

He says that 1.2 million Zambians are currently living with the HIV virus.