Zambian Family Perishes In Fatal Road Mishap In South Africa

A family of four Zambian nationals has perished in a fatal road traffic accident in Cape town, South Africa.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Carol Nalavwe Nyimbili 31 died together with her two children identified as Racheal Musendeka,6 and Miguel Angelo Munsendeka,1 year seven months.

A fourth, adult male person identified as Louise Musendeka, 37 partner to Dr. Nyimbili also perished in the accident.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa confirmed that the accidents happened in the Central Business District of Cape town near the FW de Klerk Boulevard on the outbound elevated freeway.

He said the gruesome accident happened following a head-on-collision of two racing vehicles one lost control and hit the family car which was sent to ramp and caught fire around 02; hours leaving one vehicle burnt to ashes.

Bodies of the deceased family have since been deposited in the Salt river mortuary in Cape Town awaiting further communication with the surviving family members in Zambia.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Emmanuel Mwamba has expressed shock and grief at the loss of the entire family in the accident.