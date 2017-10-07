Chanda: People Are Being Paid To Accuse State House Of Corruption

Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda claims State House has unearthed a scheme in which some opposition political parties have paid people to raise at least three corruption allegations a day against government officials.

And Chanda says three companies have approached him asking for permission to sue some people who have linked them to alleged government corruption.

He told journalists at State House yesterday that the opposition has stationed people in South Africa, Australia, USA and Asia to raise corruption allegations against President Lungu and Cabinet Ministers.

Chanda however says State House will ignore all “baseless” corruption allegations against the President and some government officials coming from the opposition and Chishimba Kambwili.

He insists that President Lungu’s government will not be distracted but will concentrate on delivering development to the people

Chanda challenged those raising corruption allegations against government officials to provide tangible evidence.

“Character assassination, baseless accusations of this one and this one, that we shall continue to ignore because we know that it is not adding to the governance of the country. Police are there, Anti-Corruption Commission is there, Public Protector, all those offices that are there so the President will continue to ignore the senseless noise including those from Kambwili,” Chanda said.

Meanwhile, Chanda says three companies had approached him requesting permission to sue some people linking them to corruption.

“I received a request today from three companies who were accused of corruption requesting us to allow them to sue some of these issuing senseless accusations, there are some companies that have been named in the alleged government corruption and they want to sue,” said Chanda.